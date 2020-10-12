LeBron James led the Los Angeles Lakers to their 17th title in franchise history on Sunday night, as the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, 106-93.

Following the win, James addressed Lakers Nation to thank the millions of Lakers fans for their support.

“Yo, Laker Nation, I told y’all last year when we didn’t make the playoffs that it wouldn’t last every long,” James said. “I cannot wait to get back to y’all. This whole journey, being here in the bubble, without y’all strength and without y’all loyalty, it wouldn’t have been possible. “From myself, to A.D. (Anthony Davis), the team, the players, the coaching staff, the training staff, we miss the hell out of you guys and we can’t wait to get back to L.A. to celebrate with y’all. Peace.”

For James, it was the fourth NBA title in his illustrious career.

The 16-time All-Star was as good as ever on Sunday night, as he racked up 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists in the win.

After a frustrating first season in Los Angeles where James suffered a groin injury, he redeemed himself in his second year with the team.

The Lakers are now the defending champions and will surely go into the 2020-21 campaign as one of the favorites to win the title again.