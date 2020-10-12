- LeBron James sends message of supreme gratitude to Lakers Nation after winning NBA title
- The prophetic 10-word message Kobe Bryant had for Anthony Davis and the Lakers before he passed
- Video: Lakers fans seen trashing police cars as they celebrate championship
- Video: JaVale McGee throws shade at Giannis Antetokounmpo after Lakers win title
- Frank Vogel calls LeBron James the ‘greatest player the basketball universe has ever seen’
- Video: Lakers fans begin riots at Staples Center, erupt with ‘Kobe’ chants after winning 17th title
- Video: LeBron James’ emphatic reaction after winning 4th career Finals MVP
- Video: Evan Fournier destroys Lakers, says they complain about fouls entire game
- Kyle Kuzma sends scary warning as Lakers prepare for must-win Game 6
- Report: Lakers announce drastic starting lineup change ahead of Game 6 vs. Heat
LeBron James sends message of supreme gratitude to Lakers Nation after winning NBA title
-
- Updated: October 12, 2020
LeBron James led the Los Angeles Lakers to their 17th title in franchise history on Sunday night, as the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, 106-93.
Following the win, James addressed Lakers Nation to thank the millions of Lakers fans for their support.
“Without y’all’s strength and loyalty, it wouldn’t have been possible.” –@KingJames to the Lakers Faithful pic.twitter.com/CgDZbvS7eM
— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 12, 2020
“Yo, Laker Nation, I told y’all last year when we didn’t make the playoffs that it wouldn’t last every long,” James said. “I cannot wait to get back to y’all. This whole journey, being here in the bubble, without y’all strength and without y’all loyalty, it wouldn’t have been possible.
“From myself, to A.D. (Anthony Davis), the team, the players, the coaching staff, the training staff, we miss the hell out of you guys and we can’t wait to get back to L.A. to celebrate with y’all. Peace.”
For James, it was the fourth NBA title in his illustrious career.
The 16-time All-Star was as good as ever on Sunday night, as he racked up 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists in the win.
After a frustrating first season in Los Angeles where James suffered a groin injury, he redeemed himself in his second year with the team.
The Lakers are now the defending champions and will surely go into the 2020-21 campaign as one of the favorites to win the title again.