LeBron James sends his thoughts and prayers to Damar Hamlin and his family

On Monday, the entire sports world paused in fear as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during a “Monday Night Football” game versus the Buffalo Bills.

Hamlin was taken to the hospital after CPR was administered on the field and is reportedly in critical condition. The Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James offered his best thoughts and positive vibes to Hamlin and his loved ones.

“My thoughts and super prayers goes up to the skies above for that kid’s family, for him, for that brotherhood of the NFL,” said James. “It’s definitely the right call (to suspend the game). … I’m a huge fan of the NFL. … You never wanna see anything like that happen.”

Hamlin collapsed during the first quarter of what was supposed to be a marquee matchup between two of the best teams in the AFC, as well as two of the game’s premier quarterbacks in Joe Burrow and Josh Allen.

The game was suspended, as players from both teams were visibly scared and distraught due to Hamlin’s condition.

James is not only a big fan of football, but he himself is a former football player. He was a standout on the gridiron during his high school days at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in his native Akron, Ohio.

Many have speculated that if James wanted to, he could’ve been a very good NFL player while playing either the wide receiver or tight end position.

The incident came while James was putting together another magnificent performance to help the Lakers defeat the Charlotte Hornets, 121-115. He scored 43 points on 16-of-26 shooting, grabbed 11 rebounds and dished off six assists.

Just three days ago, the four-time MVP celebrated his 38th birthday with 47 points on 18-of-27 shooting as the Lakers defeated the Atlanta Hawks.

Los Angeles finished its five-game road trip with a 3-2 record. With Anthony Davis sidelined due to a stress injury in his foot, the team needs as many wins as it can get.

The Lakers have a 16-21 record, which means they’re still on the outside of the Western Conference playoff picture. They will return home to face the Miami Heat, a team they lost to last week by 14 points, and the majority of their games this month will be at Crypto.com Arena.