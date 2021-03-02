Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is selling his 9,500-square-foot mansion in the Brentwood neighborhood for $20.5 million.

The asking price for the home is actually less than the $20.9 million that James paid for the home in 2015, when he was a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Among the features of the home are six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, along with a media room and home gym. In addition, the outside has a basketball hoop located near the home’s garage as well as a large pool.

James is no longer living in the home after having purchased an even more expensive residence in Beverly Hills for a reported $36 million.

Back in 2018, James left the Cavaliers to sign with the Lakers. Last year, he signed a two-year contract extension that will pay him $85 million and keep him with the Lakers through the 2022-23 season.

For the 2020-21 campaign, he’s making $39.2 million.