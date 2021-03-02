   LeBron James selling $20.5M Los Angeles mansion (full gallery inside) - Lakers Daily
Home / Media / LeBron James selling $20.5M Los Angeles mansion (full gallery inside)

LeBron James selling $20.5M Los Angeles mansion (full gallery inside)

LeBron James mansion

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is selling his 9,500-square-foot mansion in the Brentwood neighborhood for $20.5 million.

LeBron James mansion

LeBron James mansion

The asking price for the home is actually less than the $20.9 million that James paid for the home in 2015, when he was a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Among the features of the home are six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, along with a media room and home gym. In addition, the outside has a basketball hoop located near the home’s garage as well as a large pool.

LeBron James mansion

LeBron James mansion

LeBron James mansion

James is no longer living in the home after having purchased an even more expensive residence in Beverly Hills for a reported $36 million.

Back in 2018, James left the Cavaliers to sign with the Lakers. Last year, he signed a two-year contract extension that will pay him $85 million and keep him with the Lakers through the 2022-23 season.

For the 2020-21 campaign, he’s making $39.2 million.