- LeBron James selling $20.5M Los Angeles mansion (full gallery inside)
- Report: Executive says teams could line up offer sheets for Talen Horton-Tucker ‘thinking they could pry him away’
- Report: Lakers could have issue retaining Alex Caruso this offseason due to his perceived market value
- Kyle Kuzma campaigns for LeBron James to make All-Defensive team
- Report: Lakers showing interest in Andre Drummond through buyout market
- Stephen Curry seems to throw shade at LeBron James, Lakers and Cavs after Warriors get pummeled
- Video: Dennis Schroder gets in Stephen Curry’s face after taking vicious elbow
- Colby Covington rips apart ‘Chinese finger puppet’ LeBron James for calling out Zlatan Ibrahimovic
- LeBron James’ game-worn shoes that were gifted directly from Kobe Bryant sell for $156K
- Vanessa Bryant unloads on actress Evan Rachel Wood for calling Kobe ‘rapist’ on day he died
LeBron James selling $20.5M Los Angeles mansion (full gallery inside)
-
- Updated: March 2, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is selling his 9,500-square-foot mansion in the Brentwood neighborhood for $20.5 million.
The asking price for the home is actually less than the $20.9 million that James paid for the home in 2015, when he was a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Among the features of the home are six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, along with a media room and home gym. In addition, the outside has a basketball hoop located near the home’s garage as well as a large pool.
James is no longer living in the home after having purchased an even more expensive residence in Beverly Hills for a reported $36 million.
Back in 2018, James left the Cavaliers to sign with the Lakers. Last year, he signed a two-year contract extension that will pay him $85 million and keep him with the Lakers through the 2022-23 season.
For the 2020-21 campaign, he’s making $39.2 million.