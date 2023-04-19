LeBron James says he’s going to send more signature shoes to Desmond Bane: ‘I got to make sure he’s a LeBron athlete now’

LeBron James and Desmond Bane had a dust-up back in January of 2022, but it seems like that’s fully behind them now.

After suffering a toe injury earlier this season, Bane had to search for a Nike shoe that fit his needs. He eventually settled on the latest and 20th edition of James’ signature shoes.

According to Tim MacMahon of ESPN, James asked Bane if he had enough of his signature shoes during a Los Angeles Lakers-Memphis Grizzlies matchup earlier this season.

“Respect,” James told ESPN after Game 1 of the Grizzlies-Lakers playoff series, confirming that his question was in fact genuine. “Respect. I joked about it a few years ago, like, if a guy’s wearing my sneakers I’m going to have to bust your a– and s—. Like, I’m not even in that type of energy no more, that type of space. I just think that’s super dope. And I got to send some more to him now. “I got to make sure he’s a LeBron athlete now.”

Of course, Bane isn’t the only player across the league that wears the newest edition. In fact, it seems to be one of the most popular shoes in the league.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boardroom (@boardroom)



Bane can be seen wearing the shoes constantly now, and he wore a pair during Game 1 as well. His 22 points, five rebounds and six assists weren’t enough to help the Grizzlies to a victory in the series opener, as the Lakers snagged a 128-112 win and stole home-court advantage in the process.

Game 2 of the series is set to take place on Wednesday night. Grizzlies star Ja Morant is listed as questionable for the matchup with a right hand injury. Head coach Taylor Jenkins said on Tuesday that his starting point guard will be a game-time decision.

James, meanwhile, is listed as probable for the game with right foot soreness. He’s coming off a Game 1 performance in which he recorded 21 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, two steals and three blocks.

The 19-time All-Star didn’t get to face off directly against Bane all that much in the first game of the series, so it’ll be interesting to see if Wednesday night is different in that regard.