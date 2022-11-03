LeBron James says he’s been dealing with virus that kept him bedridden for 3 days

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers managed to get their second win of the season on Wednesday over the New Orleans Pelicans, 120-117, but it wasn’t exactly a work of art.

In particular, James’ play was very lackluster, and after the game, he revealed why he didn’t look like his usual self when he said he has been dealing with some sort of virus for the last few days.

LeBron says he was in bed the past 3 days "I've been better. Today was the first day I got out of bed since Sunday night after the game. I missed the Halloween party without my guys on Monday. … Soon as I leave here I'm going back to bed for sure." — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) November 3, 2022

LeBron clarifies he’s felt sick and it’s not his foot that’s kept him bedridden. https://t.co/agC9CAC1ao — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) November 3, 2022

For much of the night, he showed an unusual lack of energy. He wasn’t pushing the ball or attacking like he usually does, as he walked the ball upcourt on almost every possession and played at a slow, deliberate pace.

It’s the type of game and pace that isn’t exactly conducive to success for this Lakers team, and after they got out to a double-digit lead in the second quarter, they blew that advantage and almost got embarrassed in front of their home fans.

With James ailing, it was Russell Westbrook and Lonnie Walker IV who supplied the energy and up-tempo pace as the Lakers blitzed New Orleans over the last several minutes of the second period to take a 56-44 halftime lead.

Walker ended up pacing everyone on the team with 28 points while hitting five 3-pointers, and Anthony Davis was a monster defensively and on the boards with 16 rebounds and four blocked shots.

The four-time MVP often settled for long jumpers, and he finished just 9-of-23 from the field and 0-of-7 from 3-point land.

But as usual, he helped his team in other ways by snatching 10 rebounds and dishing off eight assists.

Of course, it was Matt Ryan, a late summer training camp addition, who saved the day with a 3-pointer that forced overtime.

MATTY ICE HITS THE COLD-BLOODED TRIPLE!!!! pic.twitter.com/6LfAul5Cyb — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) November 3, 2022

James will have about 48 hours to rest and recover before his team hosts the Utah Jazz, who have surprised everyone by jumping out to a 6-3 record, on Friday evening. The Lakers will then face James’ former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, on Sunday afternoon.