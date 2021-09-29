- LeBron James rolls out in style and expresses excitement to begin Lakers training camp
LeBron James rolls out in style and expresses excitement to begin Lakers training camp
- Updated: September 29, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James couldn’t wait to get to training camp Wednesday morning.
He compared the feeling to the first day of school and said he was “too excited.”
James has a lot to be excited about with the 2021-22 season approaching. It’s shaping up to be an exciting year for the 17-time All-Star and his Lakers.
After a frustrating 2020-21 season, James is looking to bounce back. He averaged 25.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game last season but had a hard time staying on the floor at some points.
The 36-year-old would love to prove the doubters wrong in the upcoming season by helping the Lakers win another NBA title. It would be the fifth ring of James’ career.
L.A.’s new Big 3 is set to make its debut next month, and it will be very interesting to see how the trio performs.