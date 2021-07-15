LeBron James reveals which player he’s rooting for to win NBA Finals

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James may have lost in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs to his good friend Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns, but it didn’t strain their relationship.

In fact, James told Arsenio Hall during an episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” that Paul is his “horse in the race” during the NBA Finals.

“I am. I am,” James said when Hall asked him if he’s tuning into the Finals. “I have a horse in the race, and he goes by the name of Chris Paul. So I’ve been watching. That is my brother, and we’ve known each other since my junior year of high school, his sophomore year.”

The Lakers were considered by many to be the favorites to capture another NBA title this year, but injuries to James and fellow superstar Anthony Davis ruined their chances.

James and Paul have been close friends for many years, and they make up one half of the “Banana Boat” crew that also includes Miami Heat great Dwyane Wade and Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony.

While James has four world championships to his name, Paul is still looking for his first. He is two wins away from accomplishing that goal, as his Suns hold a 2-1 series lead over the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals.