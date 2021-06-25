LeBron James reveals which new sport he wants to learn and get a coach for

At 36 years old, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has given no hints of wanting to retire from the NBA. However, a new sport has recently caught the eye of the King.

As of today, James is publicly on the search for a golf coach, as well as the chance to play with Romeo Travis, a professional basketball player for Limoges CSP in France.

Let’s go together when I come home. Wanna learn too. 🤷🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 24, 2021

James does not have quite the decorated background on the links that he does in the NBA.

However, he is a former multi-sport star dating back to his high school days. In addition to being a basketball prodigy, James also spent some time playing wide receiver for St. Vincent-St. Mary High School.

James was even good enough at football to attract attention from college recruiters. Of course, James chose to pursue the sport of basketball, and the rest is history.

But for now, it would appear that James is looking to add the sport of golf to his resume. Once he can find the proper coaching, that is. Until then, James will be focusing primarily on his present with the Lakers and hoping to return to the NBA Finals for the 2021-22 season.