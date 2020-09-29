- LeBron James reveals if there’s added any motivation to beat his former Miami Heat team
- Updated: September 29, 2020
The stage is set for the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat to meet in the NBA Finals with LeBron James at the center of attention due to his history with the team he helped win two championships playing alongside Dwyane Wade.
After losing to the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals in 2014, James decided to move on for the second time in his career and return to the Cleveland Cavaliers. This decision didn’t go down well in Miami or with Pat Riley, but James doesn’t have any added motivation to beat his former team.
“Absolutely not,” James told reporters during media day. “It’s no extra meaning to winning a championship, no matter who you’re playing against. It’s already hard enough to even reach the Finals, to be in this position. If you’re able to become victorious out of the Finals, it doesn’t matter who it’s against. I’m just happy that I’m here with the opportunity to represent not only myself but represent our fans, our fan base, our organization, my teammates, our coaching staff, our training staff and so many others that represent this organization to the utmost respect.”
James won back-to-back titles with the Heat after rocking the NBA to its core with his decision to leave his hometown Cavaliers for the glitz and glamour of Miami.
Ultimately, James’ decision turned out to be the right one with the Heat having so much success in only four seasons with a superstar cast. Miami reached the NBA Finals every single season with the franchise coming out on top twice during that span.
Now, James will try to get the best of his former team while winning what would be his fourth title and first with the Lakers.