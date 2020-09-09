- LeBron James Reveals His Daily Bubble Regimen Starting to Frustrate His Wife
LeBron James Reveals His Daily Bubble Regimen Starting to Frustrate His Wife
- Updated: September 9, 2020
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James explained that he has quite a routine to get himself ready to play each and every game.
While he didn’t reveal exactly what he does to avoid giving his opponents a competitive advantage, James did share that his wife, Savannah, isn’t exactly enjoying his routine.
“I’m not going to tell you exactly what I do because I would be giving my opponents a lot of my ingredients,” LeBron James said.
“But let’s just say my wife is not enjoying what I do on a day-to-day basis inside the bubble getting ready for a game. Let’s just say that. I spent a lot of time, a lot of time on my body.”
LeBron James has led the Lakers to a 2-1 series lead over the Houston Rockets in the second round of the NBA playoffs.
After Los Angeles defeated the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round, it lost Game 1 to Houston.
However, back-to-back solid performances have given the Lakers a commanding 2-1 advantage if they can continue the momentum into Game 4.
LeBron James and the Lakers will square off with Houston on Thursday from the Orlando, Fla. bubble.