   LeBron James Reveals His Daily Bubble Regimen Starting to Frustrate His Wife - Lakers Daily
LeBron James Reveals His Daily Bubble Regimen Starting to Frustrate His Wife

LeBron James Reveals His Daily Bubble Regimen Starting to Frustrate His Wife

LeBron and Savannah James

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James explained that he has quite a routine to get himself ready to play each and every game.

While he didn’t reveal exactly what he does to avoid giving his opponents a competitive advantage, James did share that his wife, Savannah, isn’t exactly enjoying his routine.

“I’m not going to tell you exactly what I do because I would be giving my opponents a lot of my ingredients,” LeBron James said.

“But let’s just say my wife is not enjoying what I do on a day-to-day basis inside the bubble getting ready for a game. Let’s just say that. I spent a lot of time, a lot of time on my body.”

LeBron James has led the Lakers to a 2-1 series lead over the Houston Rockets in the second round of the NBA playoffs.

After Los Angeles defeated the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round, it lost Game 1 to Houston.

However, back-to-back solid performances have given the Lakers a commanding 2-1 advantage if they can continue the momentum into Game 4.

LeBron James and the Lakers will square off with Houston on Thursday from the Orlando, Fla. bubble.