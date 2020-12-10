Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis was already a great player when he was a member of the New Orleans Pelicans.

However, he took his game to a higher level in his maiden voyage with the Purple and Gold, and on a recent episode of “Road Trippin,’” teammate LeBron James explained how he became a different player.

“I watched him a lot in New Orleans where he would get these little nagging injuries, and he would be out games,” said James. “… He would get the shoulder, or he would get the ankle, or he would get the bump, whatever, and he would sit out. This year, no matter what injury he had, his a– came back on the floor”

When Davis was traded to the Lakers in 2019, some fans felt he was injury prone and wondered if he would be able to stay healthy for an entire season, let alone for the playoffs.

As it turned out, he played 62 of a possible 71 regular season games, as well as all 21 postseason games.

James even revealed that Davis played hurt throughout the entire 2020 NBA Playoffs.

“He was dealing with a severe foot problem in the bubble, and he played through it every single moment,” added James. “And he did not like the fact, and I saw it, he didn’t have to tell me, he did not like the fact that they was out there or my dog, who he called me, is out there playing and I’m not out there.”

Through it all, Davis raised his game in the playoffs, averaging more points, rebounds and assists a game than he did in the regular season.

It resulted in the Lakers’ 17th NBA championship and the first of Davis’ career.