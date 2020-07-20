Video: LeBron James Reveals 1 Person He Missed Most During Quarantine

NBA superstars are regular people just like everyone else.

On Monday, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James explained how hard it was to be without his mom during quarantine.

Lakers’ LeBron James on what he missed most during quarantine: “My mother. It’s the first time in my life that I went that long without seeing my mom.” pic.twitter.com/YsFXWYZ0jX — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) July 20, 2020

“My mother,” James said when asked what he missed most during quarantine. “It’s the first time in my life that I went that long without seeing my mom. I hadn’t seen my mom since All-Star Weekend. And then I saw her two weeks or three weeks before we had to report to our respective cities. So that was extreme for me.”

James, 35, had to say goodbye to his immediate family before the Lakers departed for Orlando, Fla. in early July.

The veteran has been through a ton over the course of his 17-year career in the NBA.

However, the pandemic and the ramifications of it, such as the NBA’s bubble situation in Orlando, Fla., are unprecedented.

Due to the strict rules at the NBA’s bubble, players are unable to be without their families for a while.

As a result, the four-time MVP cannot see his family until the second round of the playoffs, when players’ families are allowed inside the bubble. That won’t take place until September, though.

As for the Lakers, they plan to be in the bubble until the very end of the season. The Lakers are determined to win the 2020 title.

On the season, James is collecting 25.7 points, 10.6 assists and 7.9 boards per game.