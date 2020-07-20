LeBron James: ‘A Day Doesn’t Go By Where I Don’t Think About [Kobe Bryant]’

It’s been months since Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant tragically passed away in a helicopter crash, but Lakers star LeBron James has not stopped thinking about the late superstar.

James recently admitted that he still thinks about Bryant every single day.

Frank Vogel: "He's still with us. … Even prior to what happened, we wanted to embody what he stood for." Added #Lakers want to further honor Kobe's legacy now. https://t.co/BjsFmB6l1f — Matthew Moreno (@MMoreno1015) July 20, 2020

Surely, James’ sentiment is something that is shared amongst not only many NBA players, but also many NBA fans.

Bryant helped define a generation of NBA basketball and led the Lakers to five championships during his storied career.

After he retired from the NBA in 2016, Bryant quickly moved onto new passions and interests. He was a businessman, artist and an incredibly inspirational figure for men and women of all ages.

James shares many qualities with Bryant, especially his dedication to winning. Currently, he is trying to win his first championship with the Lakers.

The Lakers are considered to be one of the favorites to win the 2020 NBA title within the league’s bubble in Orlando, Fla.

Surely, if James and his Lakers teammates end up winning the title this season, they will dedicate the accomplishment to Bryant, his memory and the family that he left behind.