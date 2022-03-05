In his 19th season in the NBA, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has become something of a polarizing figure.

But instead of letting the negative energy get to him, he has found a way to let his haters become his biggest motivators.

While some deride James because he has lost six times in the NBA Finals, others can’t stand him because he has the chutzpah to speak out on hot-button social issues, particularly issues having to do with racial justice and equality.

Although the Lakers’ season has become an unmitigated disaster, James has apparently been taking huge swigs from the fountain of youth.

So far this season, he is averaging 28.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 51.9 percent from the field.

He has done pretty much whatever he has been able to do to keep the Lakers competitive for at least a spot in the NBA’s play-in tournament.

Unfortunately, key injuries, including a couple to James himself, have sapped the team of viable players and good vibes.

Still, James’ resume stacks up very well against any other in NBA history. He has won four championships, regular season MVP awards and Finals MVP honors, and he’s not done yet.

At age 37, he has had one of his better statistical seasons, and he is inching closer to passing Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the all-timer leading scorer in league history.