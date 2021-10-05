LeBron James receives no votes from NBA GMs in 2021-22 MVP predictions

NBA general managers were recently surveyed on a number of topics ahead of the 2021-22 season.

When it came to MVP predictions, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James received no love.

1. Kevin Durant, Brooklyn – 37%

2. Luka Doncic, Dallas – 33%

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee – 13%

4. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia – 7%

James Harden, Brooklyn – 7%

6. Stephen Curry, Golden State – 3%

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant received the highest share of the vote. Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic came in second, and Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo came in third.

James did not receive any votes in this section of the survey.

The 17-time All-Star is looking to prove the naysayers wrong in the 2021-22 season. Despite being 36 years old, he’s still one of the top players in the NBA.

James is coming off of a frustrating 2020-21 season. Although he averaged 25.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists per contest, he appeared in just 45 games in the regular season due to health issues.

The veteran is certainly hoping that health won’t become a concern in the upcoming season. He’s trying to help the Lakers win their second title in a span of three seasons.