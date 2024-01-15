LeBron James’ reassuring admission to Paul George after posterizing him in Lakers-Clippers game

Los Angeles Clippers superstar Paul George shared how Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James reassured him after posterizing him in a game earlier this season.

George was the victim of a vintage dunk by James, and he was called for a foul on the play as well.

LEBRON BAPTIZES PAUL GEORGE pic.twitter.com/H9shsVqNmt — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) January 8, 2024

George explained on a recent podcast episode that he got caught in between on the play, as he expected James to give the ball up and then get it back.

That led to the Clippers wing getting caught in a bad position, which allowed James to rise up and dunk on him. After George was also called for a foul on the play, he asked James if the call was the right one.

PG explains what was going through his head during that LeBron poster😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5ii6nD0zRi — ²³𝙻𝚎𝙱𝚛𝚘𝚗𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚝𝚒𝚜🏀☄️🌎💞 (@BronGotGame) January 15, 2024

“And I asked Bron – I didn’t have nothing else to do,” Geroge said. “I had a stupid look like, ‘Hey Bron, did I foul you?’ I needed some help at that moment.”

James ended up reassuring the Clippers star, admitting that there wasn’t a foul on the dunk.

“He was like, ‘Nah bro, you didn’t foul me,’” George said. “And I was like, ‘Alright, cool.’ At least I got something to take to the grave on this.”

James and George have competed against each other for quite some time, and they had some epic battles in the playoffs during James’ time with the Miami Heat (George was with the Indiana Pacers).

It’s great to see that the two have a good enough relationship to discuss a play like that on the floor, even though James made George look bad with the poster dunk.

The Lakers went on to win that game against the Clippers – which was played on Sunday, Jan. 7 – 106-103 at Crypto.com Arena.

James finished the matchup with 25 points on 11-of-19 shooting from the field (1-for-3 from 3-point range), eight rebounds, seven assists and a steal. George was solid as well, scoring 22 points on 8-of-18 shooting for the Clippers, but it was not enough for the team to secure a win.

The Lakers and Clippers are off to completely different starts in the first half of the 2023-24 regular season.

The Lakers currently sit as the No. 11 seed in the Western Conference, and they’ve struggled since winning the NBA’s In-Season Tournament. The Clippers, on the other hand, are the No. 4 seed in the West and have started to mesh well with James Harden, George, Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook all on the roster.

It’s possible that James and George find themselves matched up in the playoffs this season, but the next game between the Clippers and Lakers is set to take place on Tuesday, Jan. 23.