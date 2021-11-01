LeBron James reacts to seeing his doppelgänger in crowd at Lakers game

On Halloween night, there was a fascinating and spooky sight at Staples Center during a Los Angeles Lakers game.

A doppelgänger of LeBron James was seen in the stands near the court.

James himself had an interesting reaction on social media.

AYO!! True definition of 2 places at the same damn time!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. Somebody tell Pat C if he wants to be me for Halloween just ask me. LOL https://t.co/XcZ8jeIGYk — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 1, 2021

It was not a good outing for the four-time MVP. He shot just 6-of-19 from the field, missed all six of his 3-point attempts and scored only 15 points.

The Lakers as a team also played poorly offensively, hitting only 40.6 percent of their shots, 29.0 percent from beyond the arc and scoring 95 points.

However, the team defeated the Houston Rockets rather easily because of its defense.

After struggling mightily on that end of the floor to start the season, the Lakers were dominant on defense on Sunday night. They came out strong, holding Houston to just 15 points in the first quarter. They allowed the Rockets to score only 85 in the contest.

As was the case on Friday evening against the Cleveland Cavaliers, James’ close friend and teammate Carmelo Anthony was a huge spark plug for the Purple and Gold.

He led the team in scoring with 23 points and shot 8-of-14 from the field, including 5-of-8 from downtown.

Anthony has long been criticized for his lack of defensive prowess, but against the Rockets, he made his impact felt on that end with four blocked shots and two steals.

With a record of 4-3, the Lakers have finally gotten over .500 for the first time this season. They will face the Rockets again on Tuesday night at Staples Center.