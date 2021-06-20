LeBron James reacts to scouting report saying Bronny is ‘actually good’

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James recently commented on a scouting report that praised his son Bronny.

Bronny James has tremendous defensive timing, strength, and awareness. His jump shot mechanics looks good from the rotation of the ball to his release point. Powerful upper body for a 6’4 kid and quick feet. The kid can play. #Yoda pic.twitter.com/oRpP8fLpj7 — Rashad Phillips (@RP3natural) June 19, 2021

Appreciate it #Yoda. We just over here just working and preaching how to play the game the RIGHT way! 🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 20, 2021

The elder James was seemingly very appreciative of the high praise for his son.

The younger James, 16, currently attends Sierra Canyon School in California. The school is known for its athletic program, and the younger James is a guard for the basketball team.

The teenager is already a consensus four-star recruit, and it’s easy to understand why.

In addition to having arguably the best mentor in the world in his father, he has decent size for a guard and has key intangibles on offense and defense.

The younger James has already received an offer from the University of Kentucky.

The elder James, 36, is coming off of a frustrating 2020-21 season in which his Lakers were eliminated in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs by the Phoenix Suns.

It has been widely speculated that the elder James would like to team up with his son in the NBA before the four-time champion calls it quits.