Ever since 2003, there have been two constants in the NBA when it has come to winning. Those two constants are LeBron James and the San Antonio Spurs.

James posted a comparison on Instagram between himself and the Spurs franchise when it comes to being consistently competitive over the last 18 seasons.

In the NBA, the big market teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are presumed to have an advantage over teams in small markets.

Yet, the San Antonio Spurs have been a model of consistency and success in the modern era, as they’ve been title contenders for most of the last two decades.

For most of the past 17 seasons, James’ teams have also been title contenders. He’s been to the NBA Finals 10 times.

Naturally, James has had something of a rivalry with the Spurs, as he has faced them in the Finals three times.