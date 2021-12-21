- LeBron James reacts to Draymond Green’s son adorably helping out Warriors players
LeBron James reacts to Draymond Green’s son adorably helping out Warriors players
-
- Updated: December 21, 2021
The Golden State Warriors hosted the Sacramento Kings on Monday and earned a 113-98 win.
Draymond Green’s son made sure to do his part, as the youngster was seen lending a helping hand on Golden State’s sideline.
View this post on Instagram
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James saw the videos and reacted on Instagram.
Green’s son might have provided his father with some good luck, as he had a massive showing on Monday. The Warriors star posted a triple-double by racking up 16 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.
Overall this season, Green is averaging 8.4 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.4 assists per contest. He’s knocking down a career-best 55.4 percent of his shots from the field.
The veteran is trying to add another ring to his collection, and based on the way the Warriors have played so far this season, that seems like a legit possibility. However, James and the Lakers would certainly like to prevent that from happening.
L.A. is trying to get out of its own way and establish itself as a title contender. Health and injury issues have ravaged the team at various points this season, and that is one of several reasons why the squad holds an underwhelming 16-15 record.
Even when the team’s Big 3 has been on the floor together, there have been concerns about the trio’s ability to play cohesively. Only time will tell if that concern proves to be a real issue for the Lakers later in the season in their quest for another NBA title.
L.A.’s next chance at a victory will come on Tuesday against the Phoenix Suns.