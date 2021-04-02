Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James have been close friends for a long time.

The two battled in high school and eventually went on to win gold medals in the Olympics together while in the NBA.

Anthony, who is in his second season with the Blazers, made light of the Detroit Pistons’ use of their fog machines during the Blazers game against Detroit on Wednesday.

You guys love that fog machine huh? @DetroitPistons pic.twitter.com/mU4hO2sOb7 — Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony) April 1, 2021

Anthony’s reaction and joke caught the attention of James.

The Blazers went on to beat the Pistons 124-101 on Wednesday.

Anthony and James played in the first round of last year’s postseason when the Lakers beat the Blazers in five games, and they could be on a collision course to match up again this postseason.

The Lakers are currently the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference, while the Blazers hold the No. 6 seed.

The teams could find themselves in a first-round battle if the Lakers move up a spot or the Blazers move up and the Lakers remain at No. 4.

Either way, Anthony and James certainly will enjoy getting to compete for the NBA title this season.