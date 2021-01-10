On Saturday night, Charlotte Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball became the youngest player in NBA history to a record a triple-double.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James congratulated Ball on the significant honor.

Ball, 19, raced beyond 2017 No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz to grab the top spot on the list of youngest players to attain a triple-double.

In the Hornets’ 113-105 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night, Ball gathered 22 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists. He shot 9-of-13 from the field and and 3-of-5 from downtown.

The Hornets envision a bright future for Ball. After all, they selected the point guard with the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

On the season, Ball is putting up 12.8 points, 6.3 boards, 5.9 assists and 1.5 steals per contest. He has come off the bench in all nine games this season.

James, who once held the record for being the youngest player to collect a triple-double, is averaging 24.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game this season.