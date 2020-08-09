Lakers Superstar LeBron James Reacts to Having His Best Game Thus Far Inside NBA Bubble

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James reacted to having his best game since the NBA season resumed in the Orlando, Fla. bubble.

LeBron James: "I'm getting more and more comfortable with playing in the bubble personally." He says he's had to get used to the "backdrop" of the gym. — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) August 9, 2020

The Lakers fell to the Indiana Pacers 116-111 on Saturday night, as T.J. Warren dropped 39 points to lead the Pacers.

Still, James played great, scoring 31 points on 13-of-24 shooting. He also added eight rebounds and seven assists.

It is a welcome sign for both James and the Lakers. The 16-time All-Star missed the team’s last contest against the Houston Rockets due to a sore groin.

The MVP candidate had struggled by his standards, scoring just 16 points against the Los Angeles Clippers in the Lakers’ first game of the resumption.

While he followed it up with better performances against the Toronto Raptors, Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder, they weren’t quite vintage-James performances.

The Lakers will need him to continue to turn it around as they have gone just 2-4 since the season resumed on July 30.

James is averaging 25.4 points, 10.3 assists and 8.0 rebounds per game this season. The Lakers will take on the Denver Nuggets on Monday night at 9 p.m. EST.