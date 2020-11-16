- LeBron James reacts emphatically to ‘different’ DeAndre Hopkins after insane catch
- Report: Anthony Davis declines player option with Lakers, will enter free agent market
- Report: Lakers looking to land Wesley Matthews in aftermath of Dennis Schroder deal
- Report: Rajon Rondo expected to leave Lakers in free agency
- Report: Lakers agree in principle on deal to acquire Dennis Schroder
- Report: Lakers in ‘advanced talks’ with Thunder to trade for Dennis Schroder
- Report: Lakers will discuss Danny Green trade with other teams
- Video: Bronny James gets put in the friend zone by Instagram model
- Lakers odds of landing DeMar DeRozan this season, revealed
- Rajon Rondo‘s odds of returning to Lakers next season, revealed
LeBron James reacts emphatically to ‘different’ DeAndre Hopkins after insane catch
-
- Updated: November 16, 2020
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins caught an amazing Hail Mary pass to beat the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
HOP CAUGHT IT!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/lyAG9gWYPn
— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 16, 2020
Hopkins reeled in the 43-yard long ball from quarterback Kyler Murray to give the Cardinals a win and push them to 6-3 on the season.
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James was in awe of the catch, and he gave Hopkins a shout-out on Twitter.
WOW WOW WOW!! HOP HOP HOP! @DeAndreHopkins My bro different!!
— LeBron James (@KingJames) November 16, 2020
Hopkins had a fantastic game, catching seven of his 12 targets for 127 yards and the game-winning touchdown.
Hopkins is arguably the best receiver in the NFL.
He and James are both at the top of their respective sports, so it’s no wonder that James appreciates Hopkins’ greatness.
After all, James just won an NBA title. Hopkins certainly hopes he and Murray can win Arizona the Super Bowl this season.