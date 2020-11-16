Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins caught an amazing Hail Mary pass to beat the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Hopkins reeled in the 43-yard long ball from quarterback Kyler Murray to give the Cardinals a win and push them to 6-3 on the season.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James was in awe of the catch, and he gave Hopkins a shout-out on Twitter.

Hopkins had a fantastic game, catching seven of his 12 targets for 127 yards and the game-winning touchdown.

Hopkins is arguably the best receiver in the NFL.

He and James are both at the top of their respective sports, so it’s no wonder that James appreciates Hopkins’ greatness.

After all, James just won an NBA title. Hopkins certainly hopes he and Murray can win Arizona the Super Bowl this season.