LeBron James posts video to show incredible similarities between his and Bronny’s playing style

There may only be one thing that LeBron James takes more seriously than the game of basketball.

That is, of course, his role as a father to his children.

Recently, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar posted on Instagram how his son Bronny’s playing style on the court mirrors his own.

With the Lakers eliminated from the playoffs, the elder James clearly has more time to spend with his family.

He was recently seen passionately coaching the younger James during a basketball showcase at his old stomping grounds. He even caused a stir when he confronted an announcer about his comments regarding the younger James during another game.

Being the son of one of the best basketball players ever, the younger James is being watched by countless people. At just 16 years old, he has already been receiving interest from some of the top collegiate teams in the country. The University of Kentucky has even reportedly offered him a scholarship.

The younger James could enter the NBA draft as early as 2024. The elder James has said in the past that one of his career goals is to play with his son in the NBA.