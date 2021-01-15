Over the last several years, one of the hottest debates around the NBA has been whether or not Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is the greatest to ever play the game.

His former teammate Kendrick Perkins says that he would become the “undisputed GOAT (greatest of all time)” if he and his Lakers defeat the new-look Brooklyn Nets in the NBA Finals this summer.

.@KendrickPerkins says LeBron will be the "undisputed GOAT" if the Lakers beat the Nets in the Finals 👀 pic.twitter.com/MI4LHgURn3 — First Take (@FirstTake) January 14, 2021

Yesterday, the Nets formed what could be a major superteam by acquiring James Harden from the Houston Rockets in a blockbuster trade.

If or when Kyrie Irving returns to the team and fully commits himself, a collision course with the Lakers for the NBA championship would be imminent.

In the minds of more and more people, James is already the greatest ever, but plenty of people oppose that viewpoint due to his 4-6 record in the championship series.

A Lakers-Nets matchup this July would not only be must-see TV, but it would also be a prime opportunity for the Akron, Ohio native to put the cherry on top of his already stellar basketball resume.