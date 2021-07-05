Video: LeBron James causes scene at Bronny’s game as he goes after announcer

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James caused a bit of a stir at a recent basketball game featuring his son Bronny.

The elder James seemed to take exception to something the arena announcer said, prompting him to leave his area in the stands to go exchange words with him. Multiple police officers were lurking around the area of the confrontation, but they were not needed as the situation didn’t escalate.

Like any good parent, the elder James only wants the best for his son.

The younger James, 16, is widely considered a top basketball recruit. He has already received an offer from the University of Kentucky. Although his numbers aren’t eye-popping, he has gotten his fair share of respect from talent evaluators.

The younger James averaged 6.8 points per game during his freshman season at Sierra Canyon School.

The elder James, on the other hand, has had no trouble creating a legacy for himself in the NBA. The 36-year-old is a 17-time All-Star, four-time MVP and four-time NBA champion.

Only time will tell if the elder James and the younger James ultimately team up in the NBA before the elder James retires.