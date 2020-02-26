LeBron James Posts Message After Posterizing Josh Hart in Tuesday’s Win

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James took no prisoners in his team’s win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night.

In the 118-109 victory, James recorded 40 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

He also put his incredible dunking ability on display several times throughout the game.

One such dunk came at the expense of former Lakers player Josh Hart. The monster dunk came in the second quarter of the game, and brought many in a packed Staples Center to their feet.

On Wednesday, James took to social media to dedicate a post to that specific slam.

Heading into the game, analysts and fans alike were excited to see the first matchup between James and rookie sensation Zion Williamson.

While James may one day pass the torch to Williamson, the four-time MVP proved on Tuesday night that he has a lot more left in the tank before Williamson can become the NBA’s biggest star.

As for the Lakers as a whole, they’ve won eight of their last nine games. They’ll look to win their seventh straight game on Thursday night versus the Golden State Warriors.

With James playing the way he has been lately, it could be quite some time before the Lakers add another loss to their season record.