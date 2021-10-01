- LeBron James’ positive 3-word update on his health after injury-filled season
LeBron James’ positive 3-word update on his health after injury-filled season
- Updated: September 30, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James issued a positive message when asked how he feels physically heading into the 2021-22 season.
LeBron, physically, heading into this season: “I feel great.”
Training camp and the preseason will bring back his wind and his rhythm step by step, as it does every season, but the full offseason was good for his body.
— Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) September 30, 2021
This is great news for Lakers fans, as James missed a large chunk of games last season with an ankle injury.
James’ health will be key as the Lakers continue to ramp things up in training camp. It seems that a longer offseason was a good thing for him.
The four-time NBA champion has played in the NBA Finals in nine of the last 11 seasons.
While the Lakers won the NBA title in the 2019-20 season, it was clear that the quick turnaround into the 2020-21 season was detrimental to them.
James and Anthony Davis both missed time last season with injuries, and the Lakers are looking to flip the script after getting knocked out in the first round of the playoffs in the 2020-21 campaign.
James averaged 25.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game last season while shooting 51.3 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from beyond the arc.
Even as he continues to get older, he has constantly shown that he is still an MVP-caliber player when healthy.