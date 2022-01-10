- LeBron James points out silver lining despite embarrassing loss to Memphis Grizzlies
- Video: LeBron James angrily shoves Desmond Bane, proceeds to confront him afterward
- Report: Lakers announce starting 5 for crucial matchup vs. Grizzlies
- Draymond Green compares LeBron James to Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates
- LeBron James pinpoints exactly why Lakers have been playing better lately
- LeBron James gushes over Malik Monk after Lakers pick up 4th straight win on Friday
- Video: LeBron and Lakers bench erupt after Talen Horton-Tucker throws down insane dunk
- Report: Lakers announce starting lineup ahead of important matchup vs. Hawks
- Report: Lakers fully guarantee Avery Bradley’s and Austin Reaves’ contracts for rest of 2021-22 season
- LeBron James doubles down on criticism of Wizards analyst, insinuates he lied to cover himself up
LeBron James points out silver lining despite embarrassing loss to Memphis Grizzlies
-
- Updated: January 9, 2022
The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a setback on Sunday, losing to the Memphis Grizzlies in a contest that wasn’t nearly as competitive as the final score seemed to indicate.
Still, LeBron James was able to find something positive about the contest.
LeBron says it’s “been a lot clearer how we want to play basketball over the last few weeks.” Despite the poor performance tonight, he believes they’ve been playing good basketball.
— Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) January 10, 2022
The Lakers got 35 points from their MVP, but he got very little help from their other starters, as Memphis led by as many as 29 at one point.
The bench unit, led by rookie Austin Reaves, made a desperate comeback late in the fourth quarter, but it was too little too late, as L.A. ultimately lost 127-119.
The Purple and Gold got outplayed in the key hustle categories, including rebounds, fast-break points and free throws.
The Lakers have now lost their season series with Memphis 3-1, meaning that if they tie Memphis in the standings to end the regular season, it would hold the tiebreaker over them.
Reaves played well in garbage time, scoring 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting, while Talen Horton-Tucker had another strong game with an efficient 13 points.
L.A. will travel north to face the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday before another road game with the Denver Nuggets on Saturday.