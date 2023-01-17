LeBron James’ playing status downgraded ahead of Lakers matchup vs. Rockets

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James reportedly has been downgraded to questionable ahead of Monday night’s matchup against the Houston Rockets.

James is dealing with left ankle soreness.

LeBron James downgraded to questionable tonight against HOU pic.twitter.com/Y1QZVC7F2D — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) January 16, 2023

The Lakers are playing the second game of a back-to-back on Monday after they lost in heartbreaking fashion to the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday night.

James played in the Lakers’ loss on Sunday, scoring 35 points on 15-of-23 shooting from the field. The 18-time All-Star also added eight rebounds, 10 assists, a steal and a block for Los Angeles.

The Lakers would love to have James on the floor against Houston, especially since it is such a winnable game for Los Angeles.

The Rockets come into Monday’s game with the worst record in the Western Conference at just 10-33. They’ve lost 10 consecutive games and are one of the worst teams in the league on the road, winning just four of their 23 road games.

James is having a terrific season for the Lakers, but at 38 years old, he could use a day off every now and then. Usually a back-to-back would be a perfect spot to rest the four-time NBA champion, but the Lakers need every win they can get to compete for a spot in the playoffs in the Western Conference .

Los Angeles holds the No. 13 spot in the West, and it is two games behind the Portland Trail Blazers for the final spot in the play-in tournament. The Lakers have lost three straight games, so the team is certainly hoping to bounce back against the lowly Rockets.

With Anthony Davis sidelined due to a foot injury, James has been forced to carry a major load for the Lakers. Russell Westbrook has helped out as well, but James is the driving force for L.A. when he is on the floor.

This season, James is averaging 29.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game while shooting 50.7 percent from the field. He’s playing at an All-NBA level once again, yet the Lakers’ supporting cast hasn’t done enough for the team to move out of the bottom of the West yet this season.

The Lakers and Rockets are scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. PST on Monday night.