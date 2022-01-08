LeBron James pinpoints exactly why Lakers have been playing better lately

The 2021-22 Los Angeles Lakers have been disappointing so far, but things may be picking up for them.

The team has won four games in a row, and LeBron James identified a simple reason why.

LeBron on the biggest reason why the Lakers are starting to win: “We’re just getting our guys back.” — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) January 8, 2022

After L.A. traded for a star point guard in Russell Westbrook in the summer of 2021, Lakers fans were thinking championship once again.

But the team has struggled to stay over .500 this season, largely because of injuries and health issues.

In late November, LeBron James started to play at a very high level after availability issues plagued the early stages of his season, and L.A. started to show some signs of life into December.

But then superstar big man Anthony Davis sprained his MCL and several players spent time in the NBA’s health and safety protocols, leading to a five-game losing streak.

Another factor in the Lakers’ apparent turnaround has been their small starting lineup, which features James at the 5.

Although he recently turned 37 years of age, the 17-time All-Star is playing about as well as he ever has, and one could make an argument that he is currently the best player in the world.

L.A. will face the Memphis Grizzlies and young phenom Ja Morant on Sunday. Given that the Lakers are trying to climb the standings and secure some type of home-court advantage come playoff time, it will be a very important contest.