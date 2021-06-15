LeBron James personally shouts out 2 members of this year’s All-Defensive First Team

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James offered his high praise to Ben Simmons and Draymond Green after were both named to the NBA’s All-Defensive First Team.

Green’s defensive skills have been on display for a number of years, while Simmons is continuing to establish himself on defense, winning the accolade for the second year in a row.

James has been named to that unit on five previous occasions, a thrill that he obviously sought to pass on to both players.

One chief reason why James singled those two players out is that both players, like James, are represented by Klutch Sports.

Simmons’ 76ers squad is still alive in the NBA postseason, though his defensive skills will be needed against the Atlanta Hawks in Wednesday night’s pivotal Game 5. The series is currently tied at two games apiece.

Both James’ and Green’s 2020-21 seasons are over, but each can bask in their previous NBA titles, a club Simmons hopes to join next month.