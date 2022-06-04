LeBron James pens emotional letter of love and appreciation to his wife Savannah

There are many power couples in the NBA, and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and his wife Savannah surely make up one of them.

For years, NBA fans have watched LeBron James and Savannah James show love and support to one another through thick and thin. They have three kids together and seem like truly committed partners and parents.

For all those reasons, it was not much of a surprise to see LeBron James shower his wife with love in a recent social media post. Though James is known to make special posts for birthdays, anniversaries and more, this message was nothing more than a display of appreciation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 👑 (@kingjames)



It’s pretty adorable to see how much LeBron James still values his relationship with his wife even after all these years.

Of course, LeBron James has gotten to spend much more time with his family in recent weeks than usual for this time of year. For the majority of the past decade, the four-time champ has led his NBA teams to very deep runs in the playoffs. Many years, he’s played well into the month of June.

Unfortunately for Lakers fans, no such playoff run took place this season. Due to a number of reasons, the Lakers failed to advance to the playoffs in the 2021-22 campaign. While LeBron James would surely love to be competing for another title right now, it’s nice to see that he is taking advantage of the time he has to be with his loving family.