No matter what team legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady plays for, he always gives it a chance to win the sport’s ultimate prize, even at age 43.

On Sunday, Brady led his Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Super Bowl LV, and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James congratulated him on Instagram.

This will be Brady’s 10th appearance in the Super Bowl. He has won six of his previous appearances, all of them coming with the New England Patriots.

In the minds of many, Brady is already the greatest player in football history, but a seventh world championship would take his already unmatched legacy to an even higher level.

Like Brady, James is up there in age but still playing at a very high level. The Akron, Ohio native is averaging 23.9 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game this season and is arguably the leading candidate for the MVP award at this point.

Both James and Brady are prime examples of what athletes can accomplish at an advanced age when they take exemplary care of their bodies. Both are fanatical about making sure they’re always in prime physical condition, especially during the offseason.

As the old saying goes, greatness knows greatness.