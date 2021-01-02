Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is just in his third season with the organization.

However, on Saturday, he surpassed Lakers icon Kobe Bryant for the third-most triple-doubles in franchise history.

James, 36, joined the Lakers in the summer of 2018.

While the superstar missed the playoffs in his first season with the team, he led the Lakers to a championship in his second year. James became the first player in NBA history to win a Finals MVP trophy with three different franchises.

Now, he’s rewriting the Lakers history book.

During the Lakers’ 109-103 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, James collected 26 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. He now trails Lakers legends Elgin Baylor and Magic Johnson in triple-doubles.

The Lakers hold a 4-2 record this season.