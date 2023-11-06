Lakers News

LeBron James’ optimistic message on Bronny as USC kicks season off vs. Kansas State

Jesse Cinquini
Jesse Cinquini
3 Min Read
Bronny James and LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James delivered a confident message about his son Bronny as the University of Southern California men’s basketball team is slated to kick off its season against Kansas State University on Monday night.

However, the younger James will reportedly not play in the team’s first game of the season.

The elder James’ team, the Lakers, also have a game on Monday. They will be taking on Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat on the road.

The 38-year-old James is fresh off a solid all-around performance against Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and the Orlando Magic on Nov. 4. He racked up 24 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals while shooting 8-of-15 from the field and 2-of-5 from outside the 3-point arc.

Despite a big game from the elder James, the Lakers still lost to the Magic. The Magic beat Los Angeles by a final score of 120-101.

Banchero and Wagner both put together impressive performances in the victory. The former finished with 25 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds, while the latter finished with 26 points, five rebounds and two assists.

The play of Banchero and Wagner so far this season is a big reason why the Magic own a 4-2 record, which is currently tied with the Atlanta Hawks for the third-best record in the Eastern Conference.

For as well as the elder James played against Orlando on Nov. 4, it wasn’t his best game of the season to this point. His best game arguably came against Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers on Nov. 1.

The elder James scored a season-high 35 points in the team’s overtime win over the Clippers. Plus, he shot 13-of-19 from the floor and chipped in 12 rebounds and seven assists.

It’s unknown at this time when the younger James will be able to take the court for the Trojans, but Lakers fans should hope that he will sooner rather than later.

After taking on the Wildcats, the Trojans will then play the California State University, Bakersfield Roadrunners on Nov. 9.

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
By Jesse Cinquini
Jesse is a sports journalist with extensive experience covering the NBA. He has worked as a staff writer covering the Lakers’ dreaded rivals, the Boston Celtics, for SB Nation. He has also covered the New York Knicks for The Knicks Wall.

Lakers Daily Buzz

Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura
Here’s the 5-man lineup that Darvin Ham should be closing games with for the 2023-24 Lakers
Editorials
LeBron James, Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis
Recapping the Lakers’ wildly successful offseason and an in-depth preview of the upcoming 2023-24 NBA campaign
Editorials
Anthony Davis
3 reasons signing Anthony Davis to max extension will elevate Lakers to even greater heights
Editorials
Kyrie Irving and LeBron James
How the Lakers could realistically complete a sign-and-trade deal for Kyrie Irving
Editorials

Lakers News

Jarred Vanderbilt and Rui Hachimura
Darvin Ham provides both good and bad news on several injured Lakers
Lakers News
Darvin Ham Lakers
Report: Lakers announce starting 5 for Saturday night matchup vs. Magic
Lakers News
LeBron James and Gabe Vincent
Gabe Vincent explains how the ‘LeBron effect’ creates a lot of attention
Lakers News
LeBron James Phoenix Suns
Here’s everything you need to know about Lakers’ In-Season Tournament schedule so far
Lakers News
Lost your password?