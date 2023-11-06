LeBron James’ optimistic message on Bronny as USC kicks season off vs. Kansas State

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James delivered a confident message about his son Bronny as the University of Southern California men’s basketball team is slated to kick off its season against Kansas State University on Monday night.

LeBron James on Bronny: “He’s on the right path.” A encouraging word from a dad, as USC’s season gets set to begin tonight. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) November 6, 2023

However, the younger James will reportedly not play in the team’s first game of the season.

The elder James’ team, the Lakers, also have a game on Monday. They will be taking on Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat on the road.

The 38-year-old James is fresh off a solid all-around performance against Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and the Orlando Magic on Nov. 4. He racked up 24 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals while shooting 8-of-15 from the field and 2-of-5 from outside the 3-point arc.

Despite a big game from the elder James, the Lakers still lost to the Magic. The Magic beat Los Angeles by a final score of 120-101.

Banchero and Wagner both put together impressive performances in the victory. The former finished with 25 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds, while the latter finished with 26 points, five rebounds and two assists.

The play of Banchero and Wagner so far this season is a big reason why the Magic own a 4-2 record, which is currently tied with the Atlanta Hawks for the third-best record in the Eastern Conference.

For as well as the elder James played against Orlando on Nov. 4, it wasn’t his best game of the season to this point. His best game arguably came against Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers on Nov. 1.

The elder James scored a season-high 35 points in the team’s overtime win over the Clippers. Plus, he shot 13-of-19 from the floor and chipped in 12 rebounds and seven assists.

It’s unknown at this time when the younger James will be able to take the court for the Trojans, but Lakers fans should hope that he will sooner rather than later.

After taking on the Wildcats, the Trojans will then play the California State University, Bakersfield Roadrunners on Nov. 9.