LeBron James officially welcomes Odell Beckham Jr. to Los Angeles with emphatic message

Los Angeles Lakers superstar welcomed wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to Los Angeles after it was reported that he is finalizing a deal with the Los Angeles Rams.

Beckham, who was released by the Cleveland Browns after appearing in six games for the team this season, will join a loaded Rams offense.

Los Angeles is 7-2 on the season, and it already has Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, Van Jefferson and Matthew Stafford on offense. Stafford is going to have a field day throwing to his new target, and Los Angeles is easily one of the NFL’s top Super Bowl contenders with Beckham on the roster.

The 2021 season hadn’t gone the way Beckham wanted it to in Cleveland, as he only made 17 catches for 232 yards in six games.

The more concerning part is that Beckham received just one target in his final game in Cleveland against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8.

He will likely step into a solid role in Los Angeles as the team tries to overtake the Arizona Cardinals in the NFC West.

James has been a vocal supporter of Beckham, and now the two stars will share the same city for the remainder of their respective seasons.

James, who is currently out of the Lakers lineup due to an abdominal strain, is looking to bring another title to Los Angeles after he helped the Lakers win the 2020 NBA Finals.

It will be interesting to see how Beckham meshes with his new team and if he can find the form that made him a three-time Pro Bowler earlier in his career.