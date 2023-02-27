LeBron James offers worrisome comments on his injury following Lakers win over Mavs

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Lakers achieved arguably their biggest win of the season when they came from behind to defeat the Dallas Mavericks, 111-108. But it may have come at a cost, as LeBron James appeared to injure his right foot or ankle.

“I heard it pop ” pic.twitter.com/w4WsHBKMXm — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) February 26, 2023

Afterward, the four-time MVP admitted that his right foot wasn’t exactly feeling good, but he said he wanted to keep playing, given the magnitude of the contest.

LeBron James on his foot: “It’s been better.” Said he wasn’t going to go back to the locker room and wanted to finish out the game. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) February 27, 2023

James struggled offensively early on, but he found ways to improve his effectiveness offensively later on, even after hurting himself.

He seemed to lose some mobility, especially during fast-break or early-offense opportunities, so he instead posted up consistently and used his size, strength and intelligence to his advantage.

Although James’ overall efficiency for the game was lackluster, he managed to muster 26 points to go along with eight rebounds, three assists, one steal and one blocked shot.

Anthony Davis, as he has been so often this season, was dominant with 30 points, 15 rebounds and three rejections, but the man who turned this game around more than anyone else was forward Jarred Vanderbilt.

Acquired in the Russell Westbrook trade a couple of weeks ago, Vanderbilt had 17 rebounds, 15 points and four steals. After Los Angeles fell behind by 27 points in the first half, the forward was a terror for Los Angeles in the third quarter, especially defensively and on the boards.

His energy and effort helped the Lakers get the tempo in their favor, which resulted in 24 fast-break points, and they also outrebounded Dallas 56-48.

The victory was L.A.’s fourth in its last five games, and there seems to be a new energy and vibe surrounding the team since Westbrook was shipped out.

The team will head to Tennessee to face the Memphis Grizzlies, who have the second-best record in the Western Conference, on Tuesday before wrapping up this three-game road trip against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.

James’ health will definitely be something to keep an eye on, as the Lakers cannot afford to lose him, especially if it’s for more than a game or two.