LeBron James offers strong reaction to NBA referee Tony Brown being out for rest of season due to cancer
- Updated: May 10, 2021
NBA referee Tony Brown will not officiate for the rest of the 2020-21 season after he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last month.
It is awful news for Brown, his family and the NBA, and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James took to Twitter to offer his prayers for Brown and his family.
Prayers sent to Tony and his family during these times!! 🙏🏾 #CancerGoToHell pic.twitter.com/6bSOaSMciC
— LeBron James (@KingJames) May 10, 2021
Brown has been an NBA official for 19 seasons and officiated his first NBA Finals during the 2019-20 season.
James, the face of the NBA, clearly wants to see someone with such an integral role in the league beat his diagnosis. Brown has been undergoing treatment for his cancer since learning of the diagnosis.
James and the Lakers were a part of the NBA Finals last season, taking home the title. James, who is nursing an ankle injury, is looking to return to the lineup in time for the Lakers to make another deep playoff run this season.