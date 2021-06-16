LeBron James offers sincere message to Kawhi Leonard after news that he could have suffered ACL injury

On Wednesday it was reported that Los Angeles Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard would be out indefinitely with a knee injury.

The Clippers reportedly fear that Leonard has suffered an ACL injury.

LeBron James offered his prayers for Leonard on Twitter.

The two have had many heated battles over the years, including two different matchups in the NBA Finals.

Leonard leads the total head-to-head record over James 16-10, having won nine regular season games and seven playoff games against him.

In their matchups, James is averaging 25.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game while Leonard is averaging 20.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

It’s nice to see that although they are on opposite teams and rivals on the court, James is able to show respect to Leonard and hope that he returns to full health soon.