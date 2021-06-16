- LeBron James offers sincere message to Kawhi Leonard after news that he could have suffered ACL injury
- LeBron James goes on heated rant destroying NBA amidst slew of injuries to stars this season
- D’Angelo Russell on former Lakers head coach Byron Scott: ‘He’s an idiot’
- LeBron James seen getting extensive treatment on injured ankle
- LeBron’s former teammate declares Kevin Durant the best player in the world
- LeBron James showers Kevin Durant with praise after his monstrous Game 5 performance vs. Bucks
- Report: LeBron James surprisingly selected to All-NBA team
- Andre Drummond shuts down notion that he’s going to re-sign with Lakers on minimum deal
- LeBron James personally shouts out 2 members of this year’s All-Defensive First Team
- Video: Marcus Smart reveals who the original LeBron James was
LeBron James offers sincere message to Kawhi Leonard after news that he could have suffered ACL injury
-
- Updated: June 16, 2021
On Wednesday it was reported that Los Angeles Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard would be out indefinitely with a knee injury.
The Clippers reportedly fear that Leonard has suffered an ACL injury.
LeBron James offered his prayers for Leonard on Twitter.
🙏🏾 to the 🖐🏾Klaw
— LeBron James (@KingJames) June 16, 2021
The two have had many heated battles over the years, including two different matchups in the NBA Finals.
Leonard leads the total head-to-head record over James 16-10, having won nine regular season games and seven playoff games against him.
In their matchups, James is averaging 25.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game while Leonard is averaging 20.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.
It’s nice to see that although they are on opposite teams and rivals on the court, James is able to show respect to Leonard and hope that he returns to full health soon.