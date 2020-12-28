It’s no secret Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James loved playing alongside point guard Rajon Rondo.

Now, James is comparing Rondo’s ability to that of newcomer Marc Gasol.

“Certain guys just see plays before it happens,” James said after the Lakers dismantled the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night. “Do it with the mind, do it with the pass and Marc is one of those guys. His basketball IQ is … like you said, it’s not many see the game like that. I’ve been privileged to be alongside Do (Rajon Rondo) and now I’m alongside Marc, who can see the game.”

James, 35, is one of the smartest players in the NBA. Even some of the four-time MVP’s harshest critics have complimented his unparalleled IQ.

As a result, James appreciates others players who are brilliant with the basketball. Gasol is one of the rare big men who can pass the rock with ease.

In the Lakers’ dominant win over the Timberwolves, Gasol put up 12 points, eight assists, seven rebounds and four blocks.

Rondo, who departed the Lakers for the Atlanta Hawks this past offseason, played a big role in helping the Lakers secure the 2020 championship.

He averaged 8.9 points, 6.6 assists, 4.3 boards and 1.4 steals during the Lakers’ 2020 postseason run.