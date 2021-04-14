- LeBron James offers hyped reaction to Kyle Kuzma’s impressive slam over Bismack Biyombo
- Kyle Kuzma claims Andre Drummond is struggling because he’s ‘never really been coached’ before joining Lakers
- LeBron James comes to Michael Vick’s defense after Ted Cruz fires shot at him
- Kevin Durant goes after Shannon Sharpe for insinuating he said he’s better than ‘GOAT’ LeBron James
- Dirk Nowitzki discloses that Kobe Bryant recruited him to join Lakers right after he won title with Mavericks
- Report: Knicks to pursue Lakers guard Dennis Schroder in free agency
- Richard Jefferson explains why he can’t put ‘any stock’ into Lakers’ big win over Nets on Saturday
- LeBron James’ ecstatic reaction to Ben McLemore’s big night vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Kyrie Irving brings to light ‘derogatory racial slur’ Dennis Schroder used against him during Lakers-Nets game
- Bradley Beal takes notice of Ben McLemore after stellar performance in Lakers win over Nets
LeBron James offers hyped reaction to Kyle Kuzma’s impressive slam over Bismack Biyombo
-
- Updated: April 14, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma threw down a thunderous dunk over Charlotte Hornets big man Bismack Biyombo in the Lakers’ win over the Hornets on Tuesday.
Kyle Kuzma with the sledgehammer! 🔨🔨🔨 pic.twitter.com/fWRFGsBPOv
— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 14, 2021
Lakers star LeBron James seemed to be a big fan of Kuzma’s dunk during the game, and he took to Instagram on Wednesday to show his teammate some more love for the slam.
The Lakers picked up a much-needed win with James and Anthony Davis out of the lineup on Tuesday.
Kuzma helped lead the way, as he had 24 points and four rebounds in the win.
The 25-year-old has taken on a bigger role with James and Davis out of the lineup, and he has pushed his season averages to 12.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game on the season.
The Lakers will need Kuzma to continue to be an integral part of their roster as they look to win back-to-back NBA titles.