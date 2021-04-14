Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma threw down a thunderous dunk over Charlotte Hornets big man Bismack Biyombo in the Lakers’ win over the Hornets on Tuesday.

Lakers star LeBron James seemed to be a big fan of Kuzma’s dunk during the game, and he took to Instagram on Wednesday to show his teammate some more love for the slam.

The Lakers picked up a much-needed win with James and Anthony Davis out of the lineup on Tuesday.

Kuzma helped lead the way, as he had 24 points and four rebounds in the win.

The 25-year-old has taken on a bigger role with James and Davis out of the lineup, and he has pushed his season averages to 12.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game on the season.

The Lakers will need Kuzma to continue to be an integral part of their roster as they look to win back-to-back NBA titles.