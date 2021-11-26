- LeBron James offers hilarious clarification to his NSFW celebration during Lakers win vs. Pacers
- Updated: November 26, 2021
During the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Indiana Pacers earlier this week, LeBron James put on a show.
The 17-time All-Star went for 39 points, five rebounds and six assists, and he drained some massive shots along the way. One of those shots came in the fourth quarter, and he didn’t hold back with his celebration.
LEBRON 👑 pic.twitter.com/TCu4Elwd9c
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 25, 2021
The 36-year-old recently took to Instagram and added a meme to a photo of his celebration.
James’ monster performance against the Pacers helped L.A. come away with a victory that it desperately needed. The win evened the team’s record at 10-10 on the season.
With James finally back for the Lakers, the hope is that the squad is going to start ironing out some of its woes. A 10-10 start is probably not what anyone had envisioned for L.A., but it’s not too late for the group to turn things around.
James has looked like his vintage self at times this season. Over nine games, he’s averaging 24.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest. He’s shooting 48.3 percent from the field and 36.6 percent from deep.
The future Hall of Famer is trying to win his fifth NBA title. After health issues threw a wrench into his 2020-21 campaign, he’s hoping to steer clear of injuries for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.
Los Angeles will be back in action on Friday for a matchup with the Sacramento Kings. Nothing seems to come easily for this Lakers squad, but a date with the Kings should result in a victory barring a miserable showing from L.A.