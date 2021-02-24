On Tuesday, the reserves for this year’s NBA All-Star Game were announced, and as usual, a few deserving players got left off the team.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James came to the defense of Phoenix Suns wing Devin Booker.

Devin Booker is the most disrespected player in our league!!! Simple as that. — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 24, 2021

There is so much remarkable talent in the modern NBA that it is simply impossible to give all deserving players an All-Star bid each year.

Booker had an extremely strong showing in the Orlando, Fla. bubble last year during the eight seeding games just before the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

So far this season, he’s putting up excellent numbers as the Suns hold an impressive and somewhat surprising 20-10 record.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard is also putting up outstanding numbers as he’s keeping his team high in the standings despite the absences of C.J. McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic.

However, Lillard did get the All-Star nod that he undoubtedly deserves.