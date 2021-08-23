- LeBron James offers 2 stories on Instagram to celebrate Kobe Bryant’s 43rd birthday
LeBron James offers 2 stories on Instagram to celebrate Kobe Bryant’s 43rd birthday
- Updated: August 23, 2021
Monday would’ve been Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant’s 43rd birthday had he not died in a tragic helicopter crash in January 2020.
LeBron James gave a tribute on social media to the former superstar to honor his memory.
Bryant’s accomplishments speak for themselves. With five NBA championships and two Finals MVPs, scoring titles and Olympic gold medals, he is considered one of the greatest athletes ever in any sport.
Along the way, he left as much of a mark on the greater Los Angeles area as any other athlete or celebrity ever has.
Just after Bryant’s tragic passing, James gave a heartfelt impromptu speech prior to a game at Staples Center to pay his respects.
When the Lakers went on to win the 2020 NBA championship, the entire team seemed to dedicate the victory to Bryant’s memory.
New Lakers superstar Russell Westbrook is also a fan of Bryant. The former University of California at Los Angeles standout grew up in the area and was a fan of Bryant as a kid.
Westbrook recently said that Bryant’s memory and advice are still strongly with him to this day.