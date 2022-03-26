LeBron James named worst actor during 42nd annual Golden Raspberry Awards

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has picked up some awards for his film work, though he’s not likely to put them on display at his home.

James, who starred in “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” was given multiple awards during the 42nd annual Golden Raspberry Awards, including one for worst actor.

The awards show offers an annual tongue-in-cheek look at films considered by some to be the worst from the past year.

In being part of “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” James followed in the footsteps of the legendary Michael Jordan, who starred in the original “Space Jam.” That 1996 movie came out when Jordan was still at the peak of his memorable career.

For many years, James has been mentioned as a possible challenger to Jordan as the greatest basketball player ever in the eyes of many.

James also appeared in the 2015 film “Trainwreck,” which featured Amy Schumer and Bill Hader. In that film, James played himself as the best friend of Hader’s character.

James himself probably doesn’t claim to be an outstanding actor. His top strength is clearly being one of the best players in NBA history, and his ultimate legacy will focus on that aspect of his life.

James may even chuckle himself over his Golden Raspberry trophies, though his main focus continues to revolve around the Lakers. Right now, the Lakers are trying to simply reach the postseason with just nine games left in the regular season.