Over the last several days, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has been preparing for his 10th appearance in the NBA Finals.

He also just closed a massive real estate transaction by purchasing a $36 million estate in Beverly Hills.

LeBron James just copped at $36 MILLION Beverly Hills mansion — and it’s loaded with drama … daytime drama,” wrote TMZ.com.

“The previous owner is soap opera royalty — Lee Phillip Bell — who co-created two of the most iconic soaps in history … ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ and ‘The Young & The Restless.’”

James already owns two homes in Brentwood, just a few miles to the west of Beverly Hills, and apparently, he felt he needed more space – or an additional investment.

His new home is nothing short of beastly.

“The place is insane … the main home is 9,100 square feet. The property also comes with 2 guest homes,” wrote TMZ.com.

“It’s got a screening room (LeBron’s got a big movie deal with Warner Bros.) along with a swimming pool, tennis court, motor court, fountains and one of the sickest views in the entire city.”

Perhaps in a few weeks, it will also possess James’ fourth NBA championship trophy.