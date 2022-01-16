LeBron James makes ominous decision following Lakers’ blowout loss to Nuggets

On Saturday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers suffered one of their worst losses of the season when they got blown out by the Denver Nuggets.

After the game, LeBron James did something he seldom does.

LeBron James didn't speak tonight, which rarely happens. — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) January 16, 2022

It’s anyone’s guess as to why James decided not to address the media.

Coming off back-to-back losses, the Lakers badly needed a win. Instead, they laid an egg, allowing the Nuggets to score 133 points and losing by 37.

James had been playing remarkable ball of late, but he only shot just 9-of-23 and had only two assists.

His efficiency was also somewhat under par on Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings, and one has to wonder if the 37-year-old is starting to get tired after playing tons of minutes over the past several weeks.

Other than Russell Westbrook and Dwight Howard, no one who got significant playing time for L.A. had a particularly good outing offensively.

With the loss, the Lakers are now 21-22 and in danger of falling out of the top eight in the Western Conference.

Even worse, after having a relatively easy schedule over the first half of the season, they will start to play lots of good and great opponents over the next several weeks.