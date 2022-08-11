- LeBron James loses it watching teenage sons Bronny and Bryce play together on the court
- Here’s what will happen to LeBron James following NBA’s decision to retire Bill Russell’s No. 6 jersey across league
- Giannis Antetokounmpo says LeBron James is still the best player in the world
- Draymond Green explains why prime Carmelo Anthony was a better scorer than prime Kevin Durant
- Report: Vanessa Bryant cried as her lawyer accused L.A. deputies of sharing Kobe crash scene photos ‘for a laugh’
- LeBron James and Donovan Mitchell unable to contain themselves after Kyle Kuzma drops 67 in pro-am game
- Russell Westbrook’s former teammate hints that Lakers star is preparing for revenge tour this season
- Draymond Green says he isn’t sure 2020 Lakers would’ve won title if they had kept Brandon Ingram over Kyle Kuzma
- Lakers insider says team is trending towards giving up 2 1st-round picks to acquire Kyrie Irving
- Report: Rob Pelinka wants LeBron James to retire a Laker and will provide him ‘every resource possible’ to compete for a title
LeBron James loses it watching teenage sons Bronny and Bryce play together on the court
- Updated: August 11, 2022
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was extremely excited to watch his two sons, Bronny and Bryce, play on the same court together on Thursday.
LeBron James sent out an emotional tweet to describe his feelings as any proud father would.
Man I'm literally watching Bronny and Bryce on the court together for the first time in a game situation!! This is INSANE!! I'm EMOTIONAL AF!! WOW
— LeBron James (@KingJames) August 11, 2022
Bronny and Bryce James are both turning into fantastic basketball players, following in the footsteps of their father, who is arguably the greatest player in NBA history.
Bronny James, who is in the high school class of 2023, currently has interest from top schools such as the University of Kansas, University of Kentucky, University of North Carolina and Duke University, per 247 Sports. While he hasn’t made a decision on what he will do at the next level, it’s certainly possible that he and his father could team up in the NBA some day.
LeBron James is entering the final season of his contract with the Lakers, and he could sign a deal that would allow him to become a free agent when Bronny James is eligible for the NBA draft.
As for Bryce James, he has actually grown a ton over the past year and now is taller than his older brother. He can really shoot the 3-point shot and is coming into his own now that he has increased size.
6’6 15-Year-Old Bryce James has scary potential 👀 @KingJames @TeamSFG_EYBL pic.twitter.com/NfOcBa5OTz
— Courtside Films (@CourtsideFilms) August 11, 2022
The four-time NBA champion is clearly appreciating every moment of watching his sons thrive in the game that he loves. Last season, LeBron James averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game while shooting 52.4 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from beyond the arc.
He is looking to continue to set an example for his sons to look up to when the 2022-23 season kicks off later this year.